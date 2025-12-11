Gupta's Arrest, An investigation into Goa Nightclub Tragedy
Ajay Gupta is under investigation for involvement in a deadly nightclub fire in Goa. He was transported from Delhi to Goa amid travel chaos. The fire resulted in 25 deaths, prompting an international search for the co-owners who fled to Thailand immediately after the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-12-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 08:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Ajay Gupta, alleged silent partner in the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, is being questioned by Goa Police following his transport from Delhi on a transit remand.
The nightclub blaze in North Goa claimed 25 lives, including both staff and tourists, igniting a comprehensive investigation with multiple arrests.
Authorities are pursuing the co-owners, the Luthra brothers, who fled to Thailand post-tragedy, as courts deliberate legal actions and anticipate further developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa Bans Fireworks in Tourist Spots Post-Nightclub Tragedy
Nightclub Tragedy: Owners Flee to Thailand Amidst Legal Scrutiny
Nightclub Tragedy: Investor Ajay Gupta Questioned After Deadly Blaze
Goa nightclub tragedy: Birch by Romeo Lane co-owner Ajay Gupta produced in Saket Court in Delhi for transit remand.
High-Profile Arrest in Goa's Nightclub Tragedy