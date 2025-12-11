Legendary 'Star Wars' Painting Achieves Record Auction Price

A painting that first introduced audiences to 'Star Wars' has sold at auction for a staggering USD 3.875 million, setting a record for memorabilia from the film franchise. Created by artist Tom Jung, the artwork was initially featured in newspaper ads on May 13, 1977, ahead of the movie's release.

The painting, which adorned various promotional materials, offers viewers a glimpse of key figures from the 'Star Wars' universe, such as Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia. The piece holds historical and cultural significance, encapsulating the early days of what would become a global phenomenon.

Purchased via an online bid by an anonymous buyer, the artwork broke the previous record held by a Darth Vader lightsaber, which sold for USD 3.6 million. This sale underscores the enduring legacy and widespread fanbase of the franchise, which debuted in 1977 and continues to thrive today.

(With inputs from agencies.)