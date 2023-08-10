Left Menu

SJVN signs pacts with ONGC, Sambhar Salts to set up solar projects, parks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 17:59 IST
State-owned SJVN Ltd has signed initial pacts with Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Sambhar Salts Limited (SSL), a subsidiary of Hindustan Salts Limited for development of solar parks and projects.

SJVN Ltd signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with ONGC and SSL, company's CMD Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement.

''The MoU with ONGC will pave a way for joint development of renewable energy projects including offshore & onshore solar, wind, hybrid, round the clock (RTC) projects, venturing into new technologies such as green hydrogen, green ammonia etc,'' he said.

The projects will be executed through formation of a joint venture company between ONGC and SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN, Sharma said.

Under the MoU with Sambhar Salts, solar projects/parks will be developed by SGEL in a phased manner on the identified land bank of SSL, the CMD said.

Sharma further added that ''both the parties shall explore avenues for equity partnership, revenue sharing mechanism for development of solar projects through project specific implementation agreements.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

