Nepal minister says country ready to collaborate with international community in IT sector

Nepal is eager to collaborate with the international community for the development of communication and information technology in the country, a senior minister said here on Tuesday.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma made these remarks during her meeting with South Korea's Ambassador to Nepal Park Tae-Young at the Ministry of Communications and IT in Singhadurbar, Kathmandu.

Sharma said the Nepal government has announced that it will invest one per cent of the annual capital budget in the research and innovation sector from the current fiscal year.

Nepal is preparing to set up a Cyber Security Centre soon, she said, thanking South Korea for its cooperation in setting up the data centre now in operation.

''Nepal would make a big leap in the information technology sector by expanding the internet to all the wards at local levels across the country," said Sharma.

"We are willing to exchange G2G and P2P cooperation with the international community including South Korea for the development of information and information technology in Nepal,'' she said.

Ambassador Tae-Young noted that the cyber security policy and initiative endorsed by the Nepal government for cyber security are significant.

''South Korea is the fourth country in terms of foreign direct investment in Nepal and we are willing to increase investment in the information technology sectors,'' the ambassador said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)