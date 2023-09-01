Mexico's Dos Bocas refinery to begin producing refined products Friday: president

Mexico's Dos Bocas refinery will begin producing refined petroleum products this Friday, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said, without specifying which type.

Speaking while presenting an annual report on his administration, Lopez Obrador added that the new refinery in southern Mexico is set to produce an average of 290,000 barrels of gasoline per day by the end of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)