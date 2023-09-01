Left Menu

Delhi LG, Union MoS Meenakshi Lekhi dedicate Yakshini Chowk in Cantt to people

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi today dedicated the Yakshini Chowk in Delhi Cantt at the junction of Thimayya Marg and Palam Technical Area to the people of Delhi. They also unveiled the newly installed sculpture of Yakshinis on Ulan Batar Road and inaugurated the IAF Park in front of the Air Force Station, Palam.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 23:44 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena along with Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi at Yakshini Chowk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi today dedicated the Yakshini Chowk in Delhi Cantt at the junction of Thimayya Marg and Palam Technical Area to the people of Delhi. They also unveiled the newly installed sculpture of Yakshinis on Ulan Batar Road and inaugurated the IAF Park in front of the Air Force Station, Palam. Adorned with sculptures provided through CSR initiatives, these three neighbouring locations have been beautified and refurbished with freshly paved roads, sidewalks and plantations, will be the first spot in the Capital that the visiting Head of States/Heads of Governments will witness upon landing in the country.

The Yakshini sculptures installed at the newly christened Yakshini Chowk have been sculpted by a noted sculptor from Odisha, Dhruba Charan Swain and those at Ulan Batar Marg have been sculpted by another Odia sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo. The LG had travelled to Odisha in June this year to procure these sculptures, with an aim to adorn the National Capital with artefacts from all across the country, apart from providing an impetus to indigenous artisans and artists. Speaking on the occasion, Saxena said that these 11 Yakshinis at the Chowk and Ulan Batar Marg, who embody the mythical guards of Lord Kuber's treasury, now symbolize the sentinels of an ever-emerging powerful and prosperous India. These sculptures, in addition to many others installed at different locations in the Capital, were representative reminiscent of our ancient cultural heritage.

The 8 Yakshini sculptures at the Yakshini Chowk measure 6 ft X 2.5 ft each and those at Ulan Batar Marg stands 6 ft tall. The newly inaugurated IAF Park has been installed with 2 MIG Fighter Planes provided by the Indian Air Force, apart from 08 Water Fountains installed at equal distance in a symmetrical design. This Park and the road junction that lie just outside the Palam Air Force Station, had been lying in an unkempt condition and have since undergone a transformation in a short period of just two months, Saxena informed. The LG emphasized that such structures, renovations and refurbishing across the City had created permanent assets for Delhi and its people and it was everyone's responsibility to maintain and preserve them in the years to come. He also thanked the various stakeholder departments that include PWD, IAF, Environment & Forest and the Delhi Cantt Board, apart from the workmen who had worked tirelessly on ground to execute these projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

