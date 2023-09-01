Left Menu

"Failure of Maharashtra govt": Anil Deshmukh on lathi charge against protesters demanding Maratha reservation

Condemning the lathi charge by police on the protesters demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Jalna district, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that it was a very unfortunate incident and this was the failure of the state government. 

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 23:56 IST
"Failure of Maharashtra govt": Anil Deshmukh on lathi charge against protesters demanding Maratha reservation
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Condemning the lathi charge by police on the protesters demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Jalna district, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that it was a very unfortunate incident and this was the failure of the state government. Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "The protests were being held peacefully. The demonstration was treated in an inhumane way and lathi-charged. I condemn the incident. Over the years there has been demonstration held for Maratha reservation by lakhs of people and never such a situation has risen before."

Former Minister Anil Deshmukh said that he had been the Home Minister of the state and in the past such demonstrations were held but it is the duty of the government to tackle such a situation. He further said, "If there are anti-social elements in the protest then lathi-charge is acceptable. The way BJP has handled the situation should be condemned. BJP used to give big statements on Maratha Reservation. When Devendra Fadnavis was the CM, he had promised in the Vidhan Sabha that he would fulfil certain demands of the Maratha community. He should inform how many demands of the Maratha community has he fulfilled. This is a total failure of the government and the people will definitely retaliate." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize aesthetic treatments through the #FlauntYourBeauty campaign

Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023