"Failure of Maharashtra govt": Anil Deshmukh on lathi charge against protesters demanding Maratha reservation

Condemning the lathi charge by police on the protesters demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Jalna district, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that it was a very unfortunate incident and this was the failure of the state government. Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "The protests were being held peacefully. The demonstration was treated in an inhumane way and lathi-charged. I condemn the incident. Over the years there has been demonstration held for Maratha reservation by lakhs of people and never such a situation has risen before."

Former Minister Anil Deshmukh said that he had been the Home Minister of the state and in the past such demonstrations were held but it is the duty of the government to tackle such a situation. He further said, "If there are anti-social elements in the protest then lathi-charge is acceptable. The way BJP has handled the situation should be condemned. BJP used to give big statements on Maratha Reservation. When Devendra Fadnavis was the CM, he had promised in the Vidhan Sabha that he would fulfil certain demands of the Maratha community. He should inform how many demands of the Maratha community has he fulfilled. This is a total failure of the government and the people will definitely retaliate." (ANI)

