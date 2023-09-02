Left Menu

Mexico's Dos Bocas refinery to produce 290,000 bpd by year end: president

Mexico's Dos Bocas refinery is set to produce an average of 290,000 barrels of gasoline per day (bpd) by the end of the year, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday. Speaking at the presentation of an annual report on his administration, Lopez Obrador said the refinery will begin producing refined petroleum products this Friday, without providing any specifics.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-09-2023 00:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 00:33 IST
Mexico's Dos Bocas refinery to produce 290,000 bpd by year end: president
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's Dos Bocas refinery is set to produce an average of 290,000 barrels of gasoline per day (bpd) by the end of the year, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.

Speaking at the presentation of an annual report on his administration, Lopez Obrador said the refinery will begin producing refined petroleum products this Friday, without providing any specifics. "Today, petroleum products will begin to be produced at the new Dos Bocas refinery," he said at the event in southern Mexico.

The refinery was formally inaugurated in July 2022 and received its first crude oil shipment in July of this year. Located in the president's home state of Tabasco near the Dos Bocas port on Mexico's southern Gulf Coast, the Olmeca refinery, as it is officially known, is set to have a capacity to process 340,000 barrels per day.

The refinery is a signature project of Lopez Obrador, who considers it critical to helping Mexico reduce a longstanding dependence on gas and diesel imports, though it has been beset by production delays and mounting costs. By the end of 2023 gasoline imports should be down to 250,000 bpd, about 20% of domestic demand, Lopez Obrador said.

The president, who has about a year left in power, said that in 2024 Mexico will stop importing gasoline and diesel because they will be produced locally with national crude. Lopez Obrador had once targeted ending gasoline imports by the

midway point of his 2018-2024 term. Under Mexican law, presidents can only serve a single period in office.

Lopez Obrador said new coking plants at state oil company Pemex's Tula refinery in the central state of Hidalgo and at the Salina Cruz refinery in Oaxaca state should be built by the year's end and by next July, respectively, boosting gas production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

FOREX-Dollar set for weekly loss as crucial US jobs data looms

 Global
2
Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-capacity

Samsung unveils 12nm-class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM - industry’s first and highest-cap...

 Global
3
Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

Saamna editorial expresses concern over COVID-19 outbreak in US, UK

 India
4
Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize aesthetic treatments through the #FlauntYourBeauty campaign

Legacy brand Kaya celebrates its 20th year with a bold stance to normalize a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023