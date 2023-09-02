G20 Summit: Special CP urges residents to check traffic guidelines as another full dress rehearsal conducted

Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday conducted another full dress rehearsal as part of its preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital on September 9 and 10. The two-day summit will draw leaders and delegates from 40 countries, including the 20 member states.

The carcade rehearsals were carried out in the Pragati Maidan area of the national capital where the global event will be hosted next month, officials said. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Special Commissioner Of Delhi Traffic Police, SS Yadav said, "We have shared the travel guidelines with all the media houses. Newspapers have also published our releases and necessary information is also being shared on our social media handles. The focus is to ensure that the impact on the movement of traffic is kept at a minimum."

The G20 Summit is set to be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan. "We will suspend the flow of traffic for some hours (during the summit) to enable some specific movements (of VVIP carcades). I would urge residents to check traffic guidelines on our official website before stepping out," Yadav added.

Earlier, on August 23, Delhi traffic police authorities carried out a full-dress rehearsal on selected routes. It conducted a mock drill exercise on major roads connecting Pragati Maidan to various hotels in the national capital, to review the restrictions and diversion arrangements.

Delhi Police, which started its preparations for the G20 Summit in earnest a few months ago, has been training personnel who are to be deployed at various locations ahead of and during the big-ticket summit. The personnel are also being trained to deal with the fallout of possible hazards, including the use of chemical and biological weapons, and have been asked to focus on their soft skills.

Many heads of state, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron, are expected to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. The 18th summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and the civil society. (ANI)

