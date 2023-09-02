"They have no right to be in power...": BJP MP Diya Kumari takes on Rajasthan govt over Pratapgarh incident 

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Diya Kumari on Saturday condemned the incident in which a woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked in the Pratapgarh district in Rajasthan. Speaking to ANI, Diya Kumari launched an attack on the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

She said that they have no right to be in power. "They have no right to be in power. A few days are left. The people of Rajasthan will show them the right direction", the BJP MP said.

"When the video went viral, then the administration went active and arrested some of the accused. Atrocities against women are increasing in Rajasthan but the Congress government is taking no action against it. Culprits are fearless here because the ministers here say that this is a state of men", Diya Kumari added. BJP MP Kumari further added that it is a shame that such incidents happen in Rajasthan.

"It is a shame that such incidents happen in Rajasthan. Being a woman, I feel scared. The state has become a 'rape capital' today. The government and the administration are somehow involved in this case. What were they doing when the incident took place?" A tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked by her husband and in-laws in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said. The incident came to light after a video went viral.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Director General of Police, Umesh Mishra said that eight accused, along with the woman's husband, have been detained for their role in this case. There are a total of ten accused booked in this case. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of law, the DGP said.

Efforts are underway to arrest the two more accused, DGP Mishra added. Earlier, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot posted on 'X', "The ADG Crime was sent to the scene of crime immediately and we have instructed the police to take strict action against the accused in accordance with the law. In a civilised society, there is no space for criminals like these. The case will be sent to a fast track court to ensure speedy delivery of justice". (ANI)

