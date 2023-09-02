Haryana minister Anil Vij orders SIT probe against travel agent for "duping man of Rs 40 lakh"

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday redressed the grievances of the people in Ambala and gave directions to the concerned officers to take action on various cases. Vij directed the Sonipat Police Commissioner to investigate and take immediate action on a complaint of a man living in the Housing Board of Ambala Cantonment alleging that he was duped of Rs 40 lakh in the name of sending his son to America. He alleged that the agent told them that he sends youth abroad and works in an airline.

The man alleged that after taking the money, the agent gave his son a fake visa and ticket and kept him in Bangalore for two days. When he got suspicious, he asked for his money and papers back which the agent did not give. Vij handed over the investigation of the matter to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up for immigration fraud and gave instructions for action. Vij also directed to take action on another complaint of army personnel. The army man working in Air Force Pathankot and a resident of Kharkhoda said that a divorce case is going on with his wife. His wife is living in her parents' house and just a few days ago, she forcibly entered his house for just two minutes. After this, the wife went to Kharkhoda police station and filed a case against him under rape and other sections.

The soldier said that he also had the video and photo of his wife forcibly entering the house. He alleged that the police were not listening to him. The Home Minister instructed the Police Commissioner of Sonipat to take action in the matter. Similarly, many other complaints came before Vij, on which he directed the concerned officials to take action.

He also congratulated the Indian team for winning the Commendation Award in the Hockey World Cup. He expressed his best wishes to the Indian team, which participated for the first time in the Deck Hockey World Cup, which was held in the European country Czech Republic recently. The Indian team received a commendation award in the competition. Team captain Nitin Saini from Ambala, vice-captain Parminder from Yamunanagar along with other members took blessings from Home Minister Anil Vij. (ANI)

