Himachal Pradesh: Tibetans-in-exile commemorates 63rd Democracy Day in Dharamshala

Tibetans-in-exile commemorated the 63rd anniversary of Democracy Day in Dharamshala which marks the inception of the Tibetan democratic system in exile. Leaders of the exiled Tibetan Government including Tibetan parliamentarians and other dignitaries gathered at the main Buddhist temple, Tsuglagkhang here in the north Indian hill town Dharmashala on Saturday to commemorate the occasion.

A 13-member delegation including Swedish parliamentarians led by MP Margareta Elisabeth Cederfelt joined the occasion as distinguished guests here today. It is the day when the Tibetan parliament-in-exile was established in 1960 following the arrival of the Dalai Lama and 80,000 Tibetans in exile in Dharamshala.

The democratic system of government is based on a political ideology that does not differentiate people on the basis of the question whether a person is strong or weak, rich or poor, male or female, or on the basis of their race or lineage, and so forth with regard to their status in society. Rather, it postulates the founding of a society in which everyone is seen as equal, viewed through the prism of the generality or commonality of everyone, read Central Tibetan Administration press release. On September 2, 1960, a year after thousands of Tibetans had been forced to flee their home, the first elected representatives of the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile took their oaths in Bodh Gaya to inaugurate the Tibetan democratic system.

The event begins with the Tibetan national anthem but this year there were no cultural activities due to the natural calamity in Himachal Pradesh. Sikyong (political leader)/ President of Tibetan government-in-exile Pempa Tsering reads out the official statement of Kashag and speaker Sonam Tenphel reads the statement of the exile parliament. Sikyong expresses his gratitude towards the foreign delegates. Swedish MP Margareta Elisabeth also expresses her solidarity for the Tibetans across the world. (ANI)

