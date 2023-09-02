Abandoned autorickshaw with bag found in Navi Mumbai
PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-09-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 20:34 IST
An abandoned autorickshaw with an unclaimed bag was found on a road at Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, police said. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team examined the bag but nothing suspicious was found except for clothes, an official said.
