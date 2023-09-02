Left Menu

Himachal imposes two-week ban on hill cutting and fresh building permissions

Himachal Pradesh Government issued an order banning the hill cutting for any kind of private development and construction activity, except for rebuilding of disaster-affected buildings and roads in the entire State for two weeks upto 16th September 2023.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 23:18 IST
Himachal imposes two-week ban on hill cutting and fresh building permissions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Government issued an order banning the hill cutting for any kind of private development and construction activity, except for rebuilding of disaster-affected buildings and roads in the entire State for two weeks up to September 16, 2023. Apart from this fresh planning permission/building permissions shall also be banned for commercial/tourism units in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Solan and Chamba districts for two weeks.

A notification banning the construction activities till September 16, 2023, under section 24(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 has been issued today. "During the ongoing monsoon season, unprecedented environmental disruptions have been witnessed across the State, which includes catastrophic landslides, land subsidence, river bank failures and severe erosion leading to the tragic loss of valuable lives and properties" stated the press release.

The spokesperson said that this decision has been taken in order to ensure the utmost safety of human lives, habitations, and infrastructure, to preserve the fragile ecological environment of the State and further the intention to limit any such damage in the future. He further said that the order shall come into force with immediate effect and violations will be dealt with as per law. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023