Himachal imposes two-week ban on hill cutting and fresh building permissions

Himachal Pradesh Government issued an order banning the hill cutting for any kind of private development and construction activity, except for rebuilding of disaster-affected buildings and roads in the entire State for two weeks up to September 16, 2023. Apart from this fresh planning permission/building permissions shall also be banned for commercial/tourism units in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Solan and Chamba districts for two weeks.

A notification banning the construction activities till September 16, 2023, under section 24(1) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 has been issued today. "During the ongoing monsoon season, unprecedented environmental disruptions have been witnessed across the State, which includes catastrophic landslides, land subsidence, river bank failures and severe erosion leading to the tragic loss of valuable lives and properties" stated the press release.

The spokesperson said that this decision has been taken in order to ensure the utmost safety of human lives, habitations, and infrastructure, to preserve the fragile ecological environment of the State and further the intention to limit any such damage in the future. He further said that the order shall come into force with immediate effect and violations will be dealt with as per law. (ANI)

