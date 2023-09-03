Avalanche hits Sumeru mountain in Uttarakhand

An avalanche on Sunday hit the Sumeru mountain behind the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayad district, according to an official. However, no damage was reported due to the avalanche, the official added.

"This avalanche has not caused any damage nor has the water level of Saraswati river increased", Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI. "The situation in Kedarnath is normal", DGP Kumar added.

Further details are awaited. An avalanche refers to a phenomenon in which a mass of snow or ice rapidly falls down a mountainside.

