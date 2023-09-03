“Will oppose bill to ban polygamy when tabled in state assembly”: AIUDF

As the Assam government is likely to introduce the bill to ban polygamy in the state during the December assembly session, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Sunday said that the party will oppose it during the session. The Assam government is likely to introduce a Bill in the state assembly in December to ban polygamy.

Polygamy is the practice of marrying more than one person (multiple spouses). AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Aminul Islam, while talking to ANI, said that his party will oppose the proposed bill to ban polygamy in the state.

"Regarding polygamy, there are several laws in many communities and castes and people believe in polygamy. Moreover, the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937 exists in India. It is a self-contradictory in UCC and polygamy separately. If the UCC is passed, then it will be common for all and all religions should respect this law. The expert committee should see it properly. The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937 is there and some constitutional provisions are also there. Nobody can interfere the personal life. Many people are there who believe the polygamy," Aminul Islam said. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday addressed a BJP ally parties meeting in Tinsukia and told media that the state government, in the next 45 days, will finalize the Bill to ban polygamy in the state.

"A legal committee was formed to analyse whether the state government can ban polygamy or not and we have received positive thoughts. We also sought public opinions and suggestions on the proposed Bill for banning polygamy. We have received a total of 149 suggestions in response to our public notice. Out of these, 146 suggestions are in favour of the Bill and they support to ban on polygamy. However, three suggestions have expressed their opposition to banning polygamy. Our next phase is to draft the Bill," CM Sarma said. "We will finalize the Bill in the next 45 days. I think I will be able to introduce the Bill in the assembly in December this year", he added.

Earlier the expert committee was formed to examine the legislative competence of the State Legislature to enact a law to end polygamy in Assam. The committee submitted its report to the Assam Chief Minister on August 6 this year. Meanwhile, CM Sharma further stated, "We will add some points in the bill in order to stop Love Jihad in the state".

Hitting out the Assam Chief Minister over the issue of ‘Love Jihad’, the AIUDF MLA said, “Special Marriage Act 1954 is clearly stated that, every mature boy and girl can enter into inter caste marriage. It is also against the Hindu Marriage Act and Muslim Marriage Act. India is a diverse country and Assam is also a diverse state. Make people are aware and people will avoid polygamy and gradually it is decreasing. They always say that Muslims are engaged in polygamy, but moreover, SC and ST are also in polygamy more than Muslims. It is only a political gimmick. He (Assam CM) wants to show the entire country that I am the hero, I am bringing the law. This law will affect the other laws of the nation," Aminul Islam said, adding, “Our party clearly opposes this issue and we will oppose it in the state assembly.” Over the Child Marriage issue in the state, the AIUDF MLA said that even though his party does not support this kind of act, but the manner in which the government is tackling the issue is ‘unacceptable’.

"Our stand is clear, if anybody engages in child marriage, he should be brought under the law. Law should be for the people and it should benefit the people. In the name of child marriage, common people should not be harassed. This exercise is an undemocratic exercise. If somebody engaged in child marriage 10 years back before enacting the law they should not be harassed," Aminul Islam said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)