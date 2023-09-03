Left Menu

Man thrashed to death over petty issue in UP's Gorakhpur

Late into the night, he started beating a small tin drum to scare away cattle and wild animals from damaging his crop.This enraged Jagjeevan and his son Nirmal who thrashed Umesh with wooden sticks, killing him on the spot, they said.By the time the victims family members reached the farm after hearing his cries, Umesh had already died and the accused had fled, police said.

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:21 IST
Man thrashed to death over petty issue in UP's Gorakhpur
A 23-year-old man was beaten to death by two people over a petty issue in a village here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, victim Umesh had gone to his farm in Sonai Cha village to guard his maize crop on Saturday night. Late into the night, he started beating a small tin drum to scare away cattle and wild animals from damaging his crop.

This enraged Jagjeevan and his son Nirmal who thrashed Umesh with wooden sticks, killing him on the spot, they said.

By the time the victim's family members reached the farm after hearing his cries, Umesh had already died and the accused had fled, police said. Following this, the family members staged a protest outside the local police station seeking strict action against the accused. The protest was called off after they were pacified by the police officials.

Superintendent of Police (South) Arun Kumar Singh said efforts are on to nab the accused men and an investigation is on.

