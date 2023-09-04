Erdogan says message from Putin talks on grain corridor will be important
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 04-09-2023 16:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 16:16 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the Ukraine grain export corridor was the most important issue in his talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday and that the message after the meeting would be a very important step.
"The most important step everyone is looking at in Turkey-Russia relations today is the grain corridor," Erdogan said in preliminary comments to Putin. "I believe the message at the news conference will be a very important step, especially for underdeveloped countries in Africa."
