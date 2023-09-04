Not a single riot occured in last six and a half years: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the "double engine" government of Uttar Pradesh has won the trust of half of Uttar Pradesh's population on the issue of security. Addressing the 'UP Rising 10 Saal 10 Changes' event held at Hotel Taj, CM Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has experienced a significant reduction in crime, "with not even a single riot occurring in the past six and a half years".

"Today, the state enjoys a secure environment, reinforced by official figures from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) confirming the decline in various crime categories", CM Yogi said. He further highlighted that during the 2022 elections, his government's track record in maintaining law and order in the state played an important role in securing a resounding two-thirds majority.

"It is a big achievement which reflects the increased sense of security in a sizeable section of the population of the state today. Today, women can confidently travel alone throughout the state without any fear, signifying the success of our government in gaining the trust of a substantial portion of the population", he added. CM Yogi Adityanath said that the state has undergone significant transformation since 2017, adding that there was a widespread belief that the UP faced challenges that adversely impacted both the state and the nation.

"However, over the past six and a half years, our government has successfully changed this perception, both within India and globally. Today, Uttar Pradesh no longer carries the burden of negative stereotypes; instead, it is forging ahead on a positive trajectory", he remarked. CM Yogi attributed this remarkable change to the "visionary leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, according to him, has given the state a new sense of purpose and direction.

CM Yogi stated that before 2014, the perception of the world about India was negative. No country in the world took India seriously. However, the perception underwent a remarkable transformation under the efficient leadership of PM Modi. "Nowadays, the world regards India positively and with a sense of seriousness. India, under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, plays a constructive role in resolving global disputes and crises," CM Yogi remarked further.

CM Yogi further highlighted that today, there is a prevailing sense of confidence across the country, spanning from the north to the south and from the east to the west. This confidence comes from the belief that decisions made by the country's political leadership are in the best interests of both the people and the nation. CM Yogi emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a profound sense of confidence has been instilled among the people of India in terms of external, domestic, and economic security.

He stated that no rivals can afford to nurture ill intentions toward India, as they are all aware that any intrusion would be met with swift and resolute responses from India's valiant soldiers. The enemies of India now comprehend the tragic consequences of encroaching on India's borders, the Chief Minister stressed. Regarding internal security, CM Yogi mentioned that there was a time when 120 districts across the country grappled with Naxalism and Maoism. However, today, these issues are largely confined to Bastar and a few districts in Chhattisgarh. He expressed confidence that with the continuous efforts of the Government of India, these challenges will be completely eradicated in the near future.

Furthermore, CM Yogi stated that India has undergone a remarkable transformation within the past nine years, taking a quantum leap in ease of doing business. "Today, India has jumped from 10th position to become the fifth largest economy globally. Not only this but under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is projected to become the third-largest economy in the world by 2027," said Yogi.

He further informed that UP had doubled its per capita income in just six and a half years. Previously, the sixth largest economy in the country, Uttar Pradesh has now risen to become the third largest economy. It is poised to become the second-largest economy in the nation in the near future, with an official announcement expected soon. CM Yogi underlined the significance of dialogue as the most powerful medium in a democracy, capable of resolving even the biggest challenges. He said that legislature, judiciary and executive are the three main pillars of democracy.

He acknowledged the influential role of the media in democracy and commended its unwavering discharge of this responsibility. Yogi further cautioned that each of these four pillars has its defined boundaries, and any transgression of these boundaries would potentially lead to a crisis of trust, potentially. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)