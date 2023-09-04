Left Menu

Congress leader Karan Singh calls Udhayanidhi's "eradication of Sanatana Dharma" statement preposterous 

Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday strongly objected  to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments calling for the "eradication of Sanatana Dharma", saying that it is "most unfortunate" and "totally unacceptable". 

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 19:03 IST
Congress leader Karan Singh calls Udhayanidhi's "eradication of Sanatana Dharma" statement preposterous 
Senior Congress leader Karan Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday strongly objected to DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments calling for the "eradication of Sanatana Dharma" saying that it is "most unfortunate and totally unacceptable". Terming the comments preposterous, Karan Singh said that crores of people in India "follow a lesser or greater extent the tenets of Sanatan Dharma".

"Thiru Udhayanidhi's preposterous statement that Sanatan Dharma should be eradicated is most unfortunate. Crores of people in this country follow, to a lesser or greater extent the tenets of Sanatan Dharma. Besides, the greatest Sanatan Dharma temples in the world are in Tamil Nadu in Thanjavur, in Srirangam, in Thiruvannamalai, in Chidambaram, in Madurai, in Suchindram, in Rameshwaram and many more," Karan Singh said in a statement. "It is shocking that a responsible politician should make this kind of a totally unacceptable statement. I have the highest regard for the magnificent Tamil culture but I take strong objection to the statement made by Thiru Udhayanidhi," he added.

Railing against Sanatan Dharma at a conference in Chennai on Saturday, Udhayanidhi said, "Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated." Reacting sharply to Udhayanidhi's comments, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that Congress and Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders should apologise over the remarks made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sanatan Dharma.

Flagging off the BJP's 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra' from Ramdevara in Jaisalmer, Rajanth Singh said, " Congress ally DMK is insulting Sanatan Dharma. They say that Sanatan Dharma should be abolished. Allies of the INDIA coalition have kept silent on this. Why Gehlot ji is silent, and Sonia ji silent? Congress and INDIA should apologize." Many BJP leaders including Amit Shah have reacted sharply to the Udhayanidhi's  statements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023