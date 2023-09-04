Russia's Putin says there will be no new grain deal until the West meets his demands
04-09-2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin says there will be no new deal to ship grain through the Black Sea until the West meets his demands.
Putin spoke after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday. Erdogan helped broker the original deal that allowed Ukraine to safely export its grain.
Putin also said that Russia is close to finalizing an agreement to provide free grain to six African countries.
