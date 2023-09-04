Left Menu

UP Special DG Prashant Kumar meets woman head constable who was found injured in Saryu Express 

Uttar Pradesh Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Monday met the woman head constable who was found injured in the Saryu Express in Ayodhya. 

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 23:12 IST
UP Special DG Prashant Kumar meets woman head constable who was found injured in Saryu Express 
Uttar Pradesh Special DG (Law and order) Prashant Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Monday met the woman head constable who was found injured in the Saryu Express at Ayodhya. UP Police official was accompanied by Sanjay Prasad who is the Principal Secretary to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"On 29-30 August, there was an incident of violence against Head Constable Sumitra Patel. There is continuous improvement in her health. In the probe so far, no evidence of sexual offence or assault was found. All angles are being investigated in the case," Special DG told ANI. The police have registered an FIR in this incident.

Further investigation is underway into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023