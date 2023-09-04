UP Special DG Prashant Kumar meets woman head constable who was found injured in Saryu Express 

Uttar Pradesh Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Monday met the woman head constable who was found injured in the Saryu Express at Ayodhya. UP Police official was accompanied by Sanjay Prasad who is the Principal Secretary to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"On 29-30 August, there was an incident of violence against Head Constable Sumitra Patel. There is continuous improvement in her health. In the probe so far, no evidence of sexual offence or assault was found. All angles are being investigated in the case," Special DG told ANI. The police have registered an FIR in this incident.

Further investigation is underway into the matter. (ANI)

