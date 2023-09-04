Ram Dhan Meena takes charge as Principal Chief Operations Manager of Eastern Railway

Ram Dhan Meena on Monday took over the charge of Principal Chief Operations Manager, Eastern Railway on Monday.

Ram Dhan Meena has done MPhil from the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur. He has immense experience in handling train operations and freight management, informed the Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway.

Prior to joining Eastern Railway, he worked on many important assignments as Chief Transportation Planning Manager, and Chief Freight Transportation Manager and was posted as Chief Passenger Transportation Manager in West Central Railway further stated in the press release. (ANI)

