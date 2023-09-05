Karnataka BJP chief meets former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, inquires about his health  

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party President Nalin Kumar Kateel met Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday after the latter got discharged from the hospital. Taking to the micro-blogging site 'X', Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he inquired about the former CM's health during their meeting.

"Former Chief Minister Shri @hd_kumaraswamy visited his residence today and inquired about his health. State Principal Secretary Shri Aswath Narayan was present on this occasion," he said. Kumaraswamy was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Jayanagar in Bengaluru on August 30 after he complained of health discomfort.

After getting discharged from the hospital, the former Karnataka CM said that this was his 'third birth'. Giving credit to God and the team of doctors who treated him, the JD(S) leader said he got a new lease of life to be amidst the people of the state.

He further appealed to the people not to take the symptoms of stroke and paralysis lightly. "With regard to my health, God has given me a third birth. If a person gets one birth, in my case I am of the opinion that in my 64 years of age, I got my third birth," he said.

He expressed gratitude for the blessings and prayers of his parents, and family, timely medical help from doctors, and the well-wishes and prayers from his admirers and party workers across the state. "Nobody should neglect their health or ignore health problems. Everyone should immediately seek medical advice and treatment as soon as they experience health issues," he emphasized.

Kumaraswamy further said that nothing should be a priority than health if anyone observes any slight discomfort. "I urge people not to neglect their health. If you find any difficulty or discomfort, please reach out to your doctor and get help," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)