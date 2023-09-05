Left Menu

Kerala: IMD issues orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Idukki

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts of Kerala for today and a yellow alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts of Kerala for today and a yellow alert in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Rain is predicted from 5 to 8 September, IMD officials said.

The IMD said, "Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over Northwest & adjoining West Centre Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height." The IMD further said that light, moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall was very likely over Kerala and Mahe during 5-8 September 2023. (ANI)

