Japan's Osaka prefecture to postpone casino project opening - Kyodo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-09-2023 10:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 10:46 IST
Japan's Osaka prefecture will postpone the opening of a casino project to around autumn 2030 from autumn-winter of 2029, Kyodo news agency reported.
The prefectural government said initial investment for the integrated resort (IR) will cost an additional 190 billion yen ($1.30 billion), Kyodo reported.
U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International and local partner Orix Corp are major investors in the project. ($1 = 146.7000 yen)
