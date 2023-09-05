MUM PEPPER COPRA OPENING RATES

Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES:- BLACK PEPPER READY 680 / 760 GINGER BLEACHED ---- GINGER UNBLEACHED 390 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8800 COPRA OFFICE KOZIKODE 8700 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 11500 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 10700 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ----- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1700 T.P --------------

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)