MUM PEPPER COPRA OPENING RATES
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 12:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai :- PEPPER COPRA RATES:- BLACK PEPPER READY 680 / 760 GINGER BLEACHED ---- GINGER UNBLEACHED 390 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8800 COPRA OFFICE KOZIKODE 8700 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 11500 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 10700 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ----- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1700 T.P --------------
