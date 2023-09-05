Army’s bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs & counter drones systems deployed to secure G20 summit

The Indian Army has deployed its bomb disposal squads along with its sniffer rings in view of the G-20 summit being held in the national capital on September 9-10. The force has also deployed its counter-drone system to foil any possible attempts by rogue drones, Army sources said.

The teams of the Indian Army have been working in the national capital already and would be securing important areas and installations for the summit, they said. The Indian Army's bomb disposal squads are manned by personnel from a corps of engineers who have expertise in dealing with explosives.

The Army dogs also are deployed in operations and have won many awards for their roles in the success of operations. The counter-drone systems are also part of the Indian Army security teams deployed for the summit.

In view of the upcoming G-20 Summit, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for guiding commuters during the G-20 Summit. Alternative routes and modes of transport have been suggested for seamless connectivity throughout Delhi The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and United States) and the European Union.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year with the theme -- 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. (ANI)

