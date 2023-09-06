Left Menu

Arun Kumar Sinha, SPG Director passes away

The Special Protection Group (SPG) was raised in 1985 with the intention to provide proximate security cover to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers and their immediate family members.

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 10:54 IST
Special Protection Group director Arun Kumar Sinha (Image: SPG website). Image Credit: ANI
Director of the Special Protection Group (SPG), Arun Kumar Sinha, passed away at a hospital in Gurugram early Wednesday, an official said. He was 61 and had been unwell for the past few months.

Sinha was a 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS Officer and serving as SPG Director since 2016. He was recently given an extension in the service. Later, their mandate was amended and they now only provide security cover to the prime minister of the day.

Sinha has previously served as DCP Commissioner, Range IG, Intelligence IG and Administration IG in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sinha has previously served as DCP Commissioner, Range IG, Intelligence IG and Administration IG in Thiruvananthapuram.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

