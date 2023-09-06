Left Menu

Postbank facing technical issues, SASSA grant beneficiaries told

SASSA grants beneficiaries are assured that Postbank’s technical teams are working around the clock to resolve the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 06-09-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 16:13 IST
Postbank facing technical issues, SASSA grant beneficiaries told
Postbank said social grants payments transactions via SASSA Gold Cards within the Post Office branches are processing normally and not affected by the issue. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Postbank has advised South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries that it is experiencing intermittent technical issues which are affecting some beneficiaries’ ability to withdraw their funds from ATMs and retailers.

The technical challenges also affect some SASSA Social Relief of Distress (SRD) R350 withdrawals within the retailers.

SASSA grants beneficiaries are assured that Postbank’s technical teams are working around the clock to resolve the issue.

“Postbank deeply understands the inconvenience and challenges that this technical issue poses to our valued SASSA grants customers. We apologise unreservedly to all our customers. Postbank will advise as soon as the technical issue is resolved,” Postbank said in a statement.

Postbank said social grants payments transactions via SASSA Gold Cards within the Post Office branches are processing normally and not affected by the issue.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023