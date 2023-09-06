Postbank facing technical issues, SASSA grant beneficiaries told

The Postbank has advised South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant beneficiaries that it is experiencing intermittent technical issues which are affecting some beneficiaries’ ability to withdraw their funds from ATMs and retailers.

The technical challenges also affect some SASSA Social Relief of Distress (SRD) R350 withdrawals within the retailers.

SASSA grants beneficiaries are assured that Postbank’s technical teams are working around the clock to resolve the issue.

“Postbank deeply understands the inconvenience and challenges that this technical issue poses to our valued SASSA grants customers. We apologise unreservedly to all our customers. Postbank will advise as soon as the technical issue is resolved,” Postbank said in a statement.

Postbank said social grants payments transactions via SASSA Gold Cards within the Post Office branches are processing normally and not affected by the issue.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)