AmpIn Energy to supply 4.5 MW solar power to Allana Group plant in Aligarh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 16:00 IST
AmpIn Energy Transition on Wednesday said it will supply 4.5 MW solar power to Allana Group as part of a partnership.

The power offtake will increase the usage of renewable energy to about 50 per cent of the total energy mix at Allana Group's plant at Aligarh, in Uttar Pradesh, AmpIn Energy Transition said in a statement.

''AmpIn Energy Transition has solidified a strategic partnership with Allana Group to provide 4.5MW of solar power to its plant in Aligarh,'' the statement said.

The power will be supplied from its Mishrikh Solar Project which has a capacity of 30 MW, AmpIn Energy Transition said.

Ajay Mittal, Director (Engineering, Services & Projects), Allana Group said ''With this offtake of 4.5MWp Solar Power, we will be taking Renewable Energy (RE) replacement to about 50 per cent of our total energy mix at our Aligarh Plant.'' Pinaki Bhattacharyya, CEO and MD of AmpIn Energy Transition said the company will continue to help its customers achieve 100 per cent renewable energy and accrue significant economic and environmental benefits.

