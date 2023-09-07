Odisha: IMD predicts heavy rainfall over next 48 hours

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasted heavy to very heavy rains in several districts of Odisha on Thursday. According to Amaravati Meteorological Centre Director, Stella Samuel, the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Indore, Betul, Gondia, Raipur, Gopalpur, and hence east-south-eastwards to the west-central Bay of Bengal extending up to 2.1 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

She further said, "The cyclonic circulation over south interior Odisha now lies over central parts of interior Odisha & adjoining Chhattisgarh extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height." "An east-west shear zone runs roughly along Lat. 19° N between 3.1 and 7.6 km above mean sea level", the Amaravati IMD director added.

According to Umashankar Das, senior scientist of IMD, Bhubaneshwar, under the cyclonic circulation's influence, Odisha triggered widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) for the next 24 hours. IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' in most parts of Odisha, including Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh, Koraput, Mayurganj, Malkangiri, Boudh, and others areas for the next 48 hours. (ANI)

