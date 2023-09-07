Left Menu

Odisha: IMD predicts heavy rainfall over next 48 hours

According to Umashankar Das, senior scientist of IMD, Bhubaneshwar, under the cyclonic circulation's influence, Odisha triggered widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) for the next 24 hours.

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 18:28 IST
Odisha: IMD predicts heavy rainfall over next 48 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasted heavy to very heavy rains in several districts of Odisha on Thursday. According to Amaravati Meteorological Centre Director, Stella Samuel, the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Indore, Betul, Gondia, Raipur, Gopalpur, and hence east-south-eastwards to the west-central Bay of Bengal extending up to 2.1 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height.

She further said, "The cyclonic circulation over south interior Odisha now lies over central parts of interior Odisha & adjoining Chhattisgarh extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting south-westwards with height." "An east-west shear zone runs roughly along Lat. 19° N between 3.1 and 7.6 km above mean sea level", the Amaravati IMD director added.

According to Umashankar Das, senior scientist of IMD, Bhubaneshwar, under the cyclonic circulation's influence, Odisha triggered widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) for the next 24 hours. IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' in most parts of Odisha, including Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh, Koraput, Mayurganj, Malkangiri, Boudh, and others areas for the next 48 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023