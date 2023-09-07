Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2045 hours: DEL55 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee hits all-time low of 83.23 against US dollar New Delhi: The rupee depreciated for the fourth straight day to settle 10 paise lower at its lifetime low of 83.23 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a firm American currency and foreign capital outflows.

DEL29 BIZ-LD STOCKS Stock markets extend gains for fifth day; Sensex revisits 66K Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 385 points to reclaim the 66,000 mark on Thursday, propelled by robust buying in index majors HDFC Bank, L&T and SBI amid a weak trend in global equities.

DCM40 BIZ-DIGITAL BANKING-KAMATH Chinese banks 'far less digital' than Indian lenders, says K V Kamath Mumbai: Chinese banks are ''far less digital'' than Indian lenders now even though they had embarked on the digital journey very early, veteran banker K V Kamath said on Thursday.

DCM23 BIZ-SUGAR El Nino unlikely to cause sugar shortage in India: NFCSF New Delhi: Sugar cooperative NFCSF on Thursday junked rumours of likely sugar shortage in the country due to El Nino, saying domestic availability of the sweetener is not expected to be ''adverse'' in the 2023-24 season.

DCM18 BIZ-ONGC-OPAL ONGC to infuse Rs 15,000 cr in OPaL, edge out GAIL to take control of petchem firm New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will infuse about Rs 15,000 crore in OPaL as part of a financial restructuring exercise that will see gas utility GAIL being edged out of the petrochemical firm.

DCM24 BIZ-BSE-MCAP Mcap of BSE-listed firms climb to fresh all-time high of Rs 319.10 lakh crore New Delhi: The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms climbed to a fresh all-time peak of Rs 319.10 lakh crore on Thursday, driven by an optimistic trend in equities, where Sensex recorded its fifth straight day rally.

DEL28 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 150; silver tumbles Rs 700 New Delhi: Gold prices fell Rs 150 to Rs 60,050 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

