Fire breaks out at Mumbai slum; no casualties

A massive fire broke out at a slum in Kurla East of Mumbai's Qureshi Nagar in the early hours of Friday, officials said. No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported so far.

According to officials, locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm. Following the information, fire tenders reached the spot and started the operation to douse the fire.

"No reports of casualties have been reported yet. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," they said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

