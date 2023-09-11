Left Menu

Meenakshi Lekhi to lay keel for 'stitched ship' tomorrow

The Indian Navy, Ministry of Culture, and Hodi Innovations, Goa are collaborating to reconstruct the stitched ship. Admiral R Hari Kumar, CNS and Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisor Council to the Prime Minister will also be present on the occasion.

ANI | Updated: 11-09-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 20:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed on "stitched ship" (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi will lay the keel for a stitched ship, reminiscent of the ships that once sailed the oceans on India's ancient maritime trade routes on Tuesday. The Indian Navy, Ministry of Culture, and Hodi Innovations, Goa are collaborating to reconstruct the stitched ship. Admiral R Hari Kumar, CNS and Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisor Council to the Prime Minister will also be present on the occasion, the Defence Ministry stated.

The Indian Navy is overseeing the ship's design and construction and would be sailing the ship along ancient maritime trade routes. The Ministry of Culture has fully funded this project, while the Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of External Affairs will be supporting the project to ensure seamless execution of the international voyage. The Project was approved by the National Implementation Committee, Chaired by the Hon'ble Home Minister of India as a Commemoration Project on 14 Dec 2022. The Directorate of Naval Architecture of the Indian Navy engaged in several rounds of discussions with the Ministry of Culture, culminating in the signing of a tripartite agreement with M/s Hodi Innovations, Goa, on 18 July 2023, for the construction of the Ancient Stitched Ship, the Ministry said.

The stitching work in the construction of this ship will be undertaken by a team of traditional shipwrights, led by Shri. Babu Sankaran, who is an expert in stitched ship construction. Using this age-old technique, the wooden planks will be shaped using the traditional steaming method to conform to the shape of the hull. Each plank will then be stitched to another using cords/ ropes, sealed with a combination of coconut fiber, resin, and fish oil – akin to the ancient Indian shipbuilding practice. Once the ship is ready, a unique voyage will be undertaken by the Indian Navy along the traditional maritime trade routes using ancient navigation techniques, the Ministry said. (ANI)

