UK says renewable auction outcome doesn't threaten climate goals
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-09-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 17:19 IST
The result of a recent subsidy auction for renewable energy projects does not threaten Britain's climate goals, climate minister Graham Stuart said on Tuesday, responding to criticism over a lack of demand for offshore wind development.
"The outcome for one technology in one auction does not prevent us from reaching those goals," Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Stuart told parliament.
He said the auction provided "valuable learning" for future rounds.
