EU's von der Leyen pledges more support for wind industry

The European Union will put forward a package of measures to support Europe's wind industry as renewable energy companies struggle with challenges including inflation, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"We will fast-track permitting even more. We will improve the auction systems across the EU. We will focus on skills, access to finance and stable supply chains," von der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)