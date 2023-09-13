EU's von der Leyen pledges more support for wind industry
The European Union will put forward a package of measures to support Europe's wind industry as renewable energy companies struggle with challenges including inflation, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
"We will fast-track permitting even more. We will improve the auction systems across the EU. We will focus on skills, access to finance and stable supply chains," von der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament on Wednesday.
