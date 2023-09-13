Four interstate robbers arrested in Telangana's Warangal 

Warangal police on Wednesday arrested four "interstate robbers" who allegedly committed crimes in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, said the police. The accused have been sent to Judicial remand. The police have recovered more than two and a half crores rupees worth of gold, diamonds silver jewellery and other valuables, said the police.

"We have nabbed 4 Interstate offenders who are mainly indulging in burglary (housebreaking). They have all habitual offenders since 2012. We have arrested them today for their involvement in about 32 cases and recovered more than two and a half crores rupees worth of gold, diamonds and silver jewellery," Warangal Commissioner AV Ranganath The police have also recovered a French-made pistol and some ganja. They have committed burglary in Warangal, Adilabad, Bangalore and other places in Andhra Pradesh, said the police.

The accused have been identified as Akbar Qureshi, Kapil Jatto, Mohammed Sharif, and MD Shahzad Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)