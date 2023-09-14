ARECA-COCONUT PRICES

Following are Thursday's Areca and Coconut prices Areca (per QTL) Old Supari: Rs 44,400 to Rs 48,000, model Rs 45,500.

New Supari: Rs 29,500 to Rs 45,000, model Rs 37,000.

Koka: Rs 23,000 to Rs 31,000, model Rs 26,000.

Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty: Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000, model Rs 18,000 2nd qlty: Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000, model Rs 14,500.

