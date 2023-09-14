ARECA-COCONUT PRICES
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 17:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Following are Thursday's Areca and Coconut prices Areca (per QTL) Old Supari: Rs 44,400 to Rs 48,000, model Rs 45,500.
New Supari: Rs 29,500 to Rs 45,000, model Rs 37,000.
Koka: Rs 23,000 to Rs 31,000, model Rs 26,000.
Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty: Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000, model Rs 18,000 2nd qlty: Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000, model Rs 14,500.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
3 held for stealing Rs 48 lakh from Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank in Nuh
Mcap of BSE-listed firms climb to fresh all-time high of Rs 319.10 lakh crore
Tamil Nadu: Indian Coast Guard seizes 71 kg banned sea cucumbers worth Rs 31.84 lakh near Uchipuli
Tata Steel to pay Rs 314.70 crore as annual bonus to employees
BSE-listed firms' market valuation hits all-time high of Rs 316.6 lakh crore