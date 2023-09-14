Brazil's Supreme Court convicts first defendant in January 8th trial
Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 14-09-2023 20:49 IST
A majority of the Brazilian Supreme Court voted on Thursday to convict the first person to stand trial for the storming of government buildings in the capital Brasilia on Jan. 8.
Six of the 11 justices voted to convict Aecio Lucio Costa Pereira, a former employee of water utility Sabesp, who was arrested in the Senate building during the invasion, for crimes that include an attempted coup d'etat, armed criminal association and damage to historic buildings.
