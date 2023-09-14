Left Menu

Flight operations resumes at Runway 27 of Mumbai airport

Flight operations were resumed on runway 27 at Mumbai aiport where VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion while landing, an official statement said on Thursday. 

ANI | Updated: 14-09-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 21:08 IST
Flight operations resumes at Runway 27 of Mumbai airport
Private jet skidds off at Mumbai airport (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flight operations were resumed on runway 27 at Mumbai aiport where VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion while landing, an official statement said on Thursday. The Spokesperson of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said that services after a temporary closure of the runway.

The temporary closure of the runway led to multiple flights being diverted on Thursday after the runway 27 at Mumbai airport was temporary closed for operations. According to officials, Two Vistara and one Akasa Airlines flight were diverted towards Bangalore airport. An Air India flight coming from Dubai was diverted towards Ahmedabad. Also a Vistara flight from Dehradun to Mumbai (DED-BOM) has been diverted to Goa Airport.

A total of five aircraft have landed at Surat airport and two flights are still hovering in the airspace. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Spokesperson confirmed that it was not a crash and an aircraft had veered off the runway at Mumbai airport.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that a total of 6 passengers and 2 crew members who were onboard the aircraft were injured in the incident. No casualties have been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023