Flight operations resumes at Runway 27 of Mumbai airport

Flight operations were resumed on runway 27 at Mumbai aiport where VSR Ventures Learjet 45 aircraft VT-DBL operating flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai was involved in runway excursion while landing, an official statement said on Thursday. The Spokesperson of Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said that services after a temporary closure of the runway.

The temporary closure of the runway led to multiple flights being diverted on Thursday after the runway 27 at Mumbai airport was temporary closed for operations. According to officials, Two Vistara and one Akasa Airlines flight were diverted towards Bangalore airport. An Air India flight coming from Dubai was diverted towards Ahmedabad. Also a Vistara flight from Dehradun to Mumbai (DED-BOM) has been diverted to Goa Airport.

A total of five aircraft have landed at Surat airport and two flights are still hovering in the airspace. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Spokesperson confirmed that it was not a crash and an aircraft had veered off the runway at Mumbai airport.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that a total of 6 passengers and 2 crew members who were onboard the aircraft were injured in the incident. No casualties have been reported. (ANI)

