Centre accrues earnings of Rs 25.63 crore from scrap disposal in 'Special 2.0' campaign

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting along with its attached and subordinate offices earned a revenue of Rs 25.63 crore post the 'Special 2.0' campaign, said an official release on Thursday. According to an official release, "Ministry of Information and Broadcasting along with its attached and subordinate offices have had a huge success post-Special Campaign 2.0. This campaign has earned a revenue of Rs 25.63 crores by disposing of 4.73 lakh kg of scrap/disposable item."

This has also in the process freed 11.43 lakh square feet of space during the period from November 2022 to August 2023, said the release. Under the guidance of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and the Minister of State Dr L Murugan, a constant review of the campaign was undertaken by Secretary Apurva Chandra, stated the official release.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh launched the special campaign 3.0 portal on Thursday to improve cleanliness and disposal of pending references from October 2 to 31 to give special attention to field and outstation offices responsible for service delivery or having public interface. The Special Campaign 3.0 will be organized in two phases, the preparatory phase (September 15 to September 30, 2023) and the implementation phase (October 2 to October 31, 2023).

It aims at improving the overall cleanliness of government offices and enhancing public experience, therefore special attention will be given to field/outstation offices responsible for service delivery or having a public interface, in addition to the ministries/departments and their attached /subordinate offices. The government will organize the Special Campaign 3.0 on the lines of the Special Campaigns held in 2021 and 2022 on the same theme.

During the preparatory phase, ministries and departments will mobilize the offices or officers and ground functionaries for the campaign, appoint nodal officers in each of their campaign offices, arrange training for the nodal officers about their role in the Campaign, identify pending references, identify campaign sites for cleanliness, and assess the volume of redundant materials to be disposed of and finalise the procedures for their disposal. During the implementation phase, ministries and departments will make efforts to achieve the targets identified in the preparatory phase, utilize the campaign to improve records management and document the best practices that evolved during the campaign.

The special campaign in 2022 was conducted in over one lakh government offices in the country. (ANI)

