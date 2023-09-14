Karnataka govt to combat fake information: Priyank Kharge

The Karnataka government is setting up a disinformation bureau to combat fake Information, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said adding that the government will take action according to sections of the Indian Penal Code. "Karnataka government is setting up a disinformation bureau to combat fake information. We will take action according to sections of IPC," the Karnataka Minister said on Thursday speaking to reporters.

Speaking on fake statements being spread by political parties, Priyank Kharge said, "Recently, some organizations and parties have been practising in spreading fake informations. You can spread slander only on social media." Priyank Kharge said that the state government is not making any law on social media but what kinds of news are posted on social media, whether fake or the truth.

"There are two kinds of news on social media- lies and truth. The government controls nobody. We are not making any law for social media but whether anything that came on social media is true or fake news," the Congress Minister said. Batting for creating a bureau to combat disinformation, Priyank Kharge said, "Right from the Chief Election Commission to the CJI to the Prime Minister agree that fake news is a threat to democracy and there are various reports that are suggesting fake news, misinformation is creating chaos in the society."

The Karnataka Minister said that the government is well within the constitutional framework in setting up this disinformation bureau. "Well within the framework of the Constitution, we are coming up with a working model to curb this misinformation and fake news," he said. (ANI)

