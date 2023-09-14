Chief Minister Pramod Sawant distributes sanction orders under 'Griha Aadhar Scheme'  

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Minister for Women and Child Development, Vishwajit P Rane distributed Sanction Orders to 3000 beneficiaries from South Goa District under Griha Aadhar Scheme on Thursday. Griha Adhar is a scheme implemented by the Directorate of Women and Child Development that targets all the homemakers of the family by supporting them financially so that they can be independent and take care of their needs.

"In addition to this, the scheme elevates the standard of living of the families. The objective of the Scheme is to address the problem of spiralling prices and to provide support to the housewives/homemakers from the middle, lower middle and poor sections of the society to maintain a reasonable standard of living for their families. Under this scheme a monthly disbursement of an amount of Rs 1500/- is provided every month as financial assistance directly at the hands of the housewife/homemakers to achieve the objective." read the release. Speaking on the occasion CM Sawant said, "Number of the women beneficiaries of Griha Adhar scheme will reach to 1,50,000 after the addition of about 11000 additional beneficiaries in a programme at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao and Ravindra Bhavan, Sankhali. More than 3 lakh families benefit with Griha Adhar and Dayanand Samajik Suraksha Yojana schemes which provide financial assistance and towards this Government is working tirelessly. All the 3 lakh beneficiaries are benefitted till August 2023."

He further said "Monthly assistance gets credited in the Account of the beneficiary which is linked with Adhar. Also Agriculture subsidies, Fisheries subsidy, Milk incentives, scholarships are also cleared till date. Around 300 crores money has been released in September for social welfare of the people of the State. Gas Cylinder rate has been reduced by Government by Rs 200 and additional Rs.200 has been reduced of Below Poverty Line (BPL) category." Sawant said, by next year every year an amount of financial assistance will be increased under Griha Adhar scheme linked with the market.

"In order to make Goa State self-reliant, several schemes are launched at Panchayat level. Chaturthi e-bazar.com is one of the initiatives which will give boost to the "Vocal for Local" concept of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi give orders of food products, handicrafts and other homemade items on this platform for Ganesh Festival. " said CM Sawant The Chief Minister Sawant said "Goa is not lagging behind in any field but at the same time cooperation of the people is also very important. Under Swayampurna 2.0 concept skilling, reskilling and upskilling is evoking good response. Government has focused and working on human development of the people of the State by which happiness index of the State will also increased. PM's call of Navbharat will be fulfilled with the cooperation of Swayampurna Goa"

Minister for Women and Child Development, Vishwajit Rane said, "It is not a simple assurance which Government has fulfilled through Griha Adhar scheme. For this many challenges have been faced to allocate funds for the scheme. Goa is a model state for other States as its progress in education, health and all other fields." Minister for Social Welfare, Subhash Phal Dessai; Minister for Power, Sudin Dhavalikar; MLA's Digamber Kamat,Aleixo Sequeira, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Ulhas Tuenkar, Director, Sangita Porob and Deputy Director, Jyoti Dessai were present on the occasion. (ANI)

