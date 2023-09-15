Left Menu

Police: Suburban Chicago tent collapse injures at least 26, including 5 seriously

PTI | Bedford | Updated: 15-09-2023 01:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 00:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Freepik
A tent collapse in suburban Chicago injured at least 26 people, police said.

Five of those hurt had serious injuries, Bedford Park Police Chief Tom Hansen said.

The tent collapsed around 10:45 am in the parking lot of a business, Hansen told local news outlets.

The tent was being used for an event being hosted in the parking lot, he said.

