Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare receives first Raj Bhasha Kirti Puraskar for 2022-23

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW), led by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, has been awarded the esteemed Raj Bhasha Kirti Puraskar for the year 2022-23 in the category of Ministries/Departments with fewer than 300 employees. This recognition marks the second consecutive year in which DoPPW, under the stewardship of Secretary V. Srinivas, has earned the distinction of being the top-performing department in this category, read the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions press release.

The award was conferred during a grand ceremony held at Pune as part of the Akhil Bhartiya Raj Bhasha Sammelan and Hindi Diwas Ceremony, read the press release. Ajay Kumar Mishra, Minister of State, presented the award to Sanjiv Narain Mathur, Additional Secretary (Pension), who accepted it on behalf of the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare.

The Raj Bhasha Kirti Puraskar is a prestigious accolade presented annually to the department that excels among all Ministries and Departments with fewer than 300 employees during the Akhil Bhartiya Raj Bhasha Sammelan and Hindi Diwas celebrations organized by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, read the press release. This recognition reflects the dedicated efforts and commitment of DoPPW in promoting the use of Hindi and upholding linguistic diversity in government operations.

Under the leadership of Dr Jitendra Singh and the able guidance of Secretary V. Srinivas, the department has consistently demonstrated exemplary performance, setting a benchmark for language implementation and fostering a culture of effective communication in Hindi, read the press release. The Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare has not only achieved excellence in its primary functions but has also contributed significantly to the promotion of the Raj Bhasha.

This award reinforces its commitment to the cause of linguistic diversity and the preservation of the Hindi language in the government's functioning, read the press release. This accomplishment is a testament to the relentless efforts of the department's team and their unwavering dedication to the principles of linguistic equality and inclusivity.

It serves as an inspiration to other ministries and departments to continue their efforts in promoting Hindi and official language use across the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)