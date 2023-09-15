Left Menu

Assam: Lord Ganesha's 30-feet tall idol installed in Guwahati ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

With the Ganesh Chaturthi festival around the corner, Assam’s Fatasil in Guwahati is all set to welcome the deity of prosperity by installing a 30-feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 15:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With the Ganesh Chaturthi festival around the corner, Assam's Fatasil area in Guwahati is all set to welcome the deity of prosperity by installing a 30-feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha. Dr BR Ambedkar Youth Club in Guwahati, who has organised the festival for the past 37 years in the Fatasil area, erected a 30-foot tall idol of Lord Ganesha to attract devotees and the general public.

Preparations to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing in the area. According to the organizing committee, the 30-foot tall idol of Lord Ganesha will be unveiled on September 18 and the festival will be celebrated for nine days.

The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which falls in the Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar, marks the birthday of Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Ganeshotsav, the festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha's clay idols privately in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals (temporary stage).

The 10-day festival ends when the idol is carried in a public procession with music and group chanting, then immersed in a nearby body of water such as a river or sea, called visarjan on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

This year the Ganesh Chaturthi festival will begin on September 19 and will continue for ten days until September 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

