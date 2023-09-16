Left Menu

Zelenskiy calls EU decision to lift grain export ban 'true unity'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the EU's decision not to further expand the ban on grain exports from Ukraine and called it an example of true unity and trust. As Poland, Slovakia and Hungary on Friday indicated they would impose their own ban after an EU decision to lift it, Zelenskiy said that if neighboring countries violate EU law, "Ukraine will respond in a civilized manner".

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-09-2023 00:33 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed the EU's decision not to further expand the ban on grain exports from Ukraine and called it an example of true unity and trust.

As Poland, Slovakia and Hungary on Friday indicated they would impose their own ban after an EU decision to lift it, Zelenskiy said that if neighboring countries violate EU law, "Ukraine will respond in a civilized manner". "It is important now for European unity to work at the bilateral level as well. So that neighbors support Ukraine during the war," he said on the Telegram messaging app after talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

