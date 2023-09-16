J-K: Two terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Another terrorist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said on Saturday. In a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police wrote, "1 more terrorist killed (Total 02). Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow".

The encounter broke out in the Hathlanga forward area of Uri on Saturday morning. Earlier, police said that one terrorist was killed in the encounter and search was going on.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police also resumed operations on the fourth consecutive day against terrorists "holed up" in the forest area of the Gadole in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district. As per officials, 2-3 terrorists are believed to be engaging security forces in the hilly terrain of Anantnag district.

Sharing statement of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Kashmir Zone Police posted on micro-blogging site X a day ago, "Rtd Police/Army officers should avoid " Ambush Hypothesis". It is a specific input based ops. Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised" Army has maintained a tight cordon-off in the area, they said.

Meanwhile, a soldier who had been reported missing Thursday lost his life in the ongoing encounter, officials said on Friday. "One more soldier has lost his life in the Anantnag operations. He had been reported missing since yesterday (Thursday)," Security officials said.

Drones and quadcopters were pressed into service on Friday to locate and neutralise the gunmen. According to officials, the security personnel involved in the operation, which broke out on Wednesday, were being assisted by quadcopters and drones in the ongoing efforts to locate the terrorists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)