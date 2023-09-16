CM Sukhu expresses gratitude to Priyanka Gandhi for writing to PM Modi to declare calamity in Himachal as 'National Disaster' 

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed gratitude to the Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the calamity in Himachal as 'National Disaster' in wake of huge loss of life and property during the unprecedented rains recently, read an official statement by CMO on Saturday. The rains triggered flash floods and landslides while incidents of cloudbursts also occured in the state.

The press release further mentioned that Priyanka Gandhi on her recent visit to the state, visited the flood-hit areas of Mandi, Kullu and Shimla and interacted with the people sharing their grief. The CM through the press release also said that there was a huge loss of human lives and major losses were suffered due to the inundation of huge patches of agricultural land in the State.

According to the official statement, around 13000 houses were damaged, the National Highways were disrupted due to heavy landslips, and massive damage was caused to water and electricity supply schemes as well. The loss incurred by the state has amounted to approximately Rs. 12000 crore, read the press release.

The CM in his official statement further reiterated that the Union Government, taking cognizance of the losses suffered by the State should soon declare the calamity as a 'National Disaster' so that the people of the state affected by the floods can be helped and adequately compensated. Refurbishing of the National Highways and water and power supply schemes should also be undertaken, said the statement.

Earlier, on Friday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to PM Modi urging him to declare the natural calamity triggered due to the floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh as a 'National Disaster'. "Apart from being the land of Gods, Himachal is also a state of true, simple and hardworking people. The women, farmers, employees, businessmen and youth of Himachal are very hardworking and self-respecting. Today, the same people are facing an unprecedented crisis. Floods and landslides have caused massive destruction in the state," Priyanka Gandhi said in her letter to the Prime Minister.

Further, she said, "I appeal to you that this disaster should be declared a national disaster like the Kedarnath tragedy of 2013 and financial assistance should be provided to the victims and the state so that the brothers and sisters of Himachal get relief and the state can be properly rebuilt." (ANI)

